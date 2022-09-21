Chandigarh weather: Chances of light rain to continue, says IMD

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 01:52 AM IST

Chances of light rain will continue in Chandigarh till the weekend, as per the India Meteorological Department; till September 25, IMD expects the weather to be partly cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain

Over the next three days, minimum temperature in Chandigarh will remain between 25°C and 26°C. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The chances of light rain will continue till the weekend, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Till September 25, IMD expects the weather to be partly cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain.

Meanwhile, the temperatures didn’t witness a major change in 24 hours. While the maximum temperature dropped slightly from 33.1°C on Monday to 33°C on Tuesday— 0.4°C above normal, minimum temperature rose up from 23.7°C on Monday to 26.1°C on Tuesday— 2.4°C above normal.

In the next three days, minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.

