Chandigarh weather: Chances of light rain to continue, says IMD

The chances of light rain will continue till the weekend, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Till September 25, IMD expects the weather to be partly cloudy with chances of light to moderate rain.

Meanwhile, the temperatures didn’t witness a major change in 24 hours. While the maximum temperature dropped slightly from 33.1°C on Monday to 33°C on Tuesday— 0.4°C above normal, minimum temperature rose up from 23.7°C on Monday to 26.1°C on Tuesday— 2.4°C above normal.

In the next three days, minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.