chandigarh news

Chandigarh weather: Mercury crosses 20°C mark after three weeks

According to the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh’s maximum temperature can rise further in the next couple of days, as similar clear weather is likely to continue
A hummingbird clearwing moth collecting nectar from a flower at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a sunny Saturday afternoon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In much-awaited relief from the chilly weather, city’s maximum temperature rose from 18.1°C on Friday to 20.4°C on Saturday, a first since the 21°C day temperature on January 8.

For the majority of the past 21 days, the city had been experiencing shivering conditions due to cloud cover and rain, which went up to 203.9mm in January, making Chandigarh the wettest place in the country in the month.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature can rise further in the next couple of days, as similar clear weather is likely to continue.

On the other hand, due to the clear skies, the minimum temperature went down from 7°C to 6.5°C in the past 24 hours. While the day temperature may increase by another two to three notches over the next three days, the night temperature will remain between 7°C and 9°C.

Rain around the corner

Meanwhile, a fresh western disturbance will affect the city between February 2 and 4. Likelihood of rain will be the highest on February 3, which will again lead to a drop in the maximum temperature.

