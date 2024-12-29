Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 29, 2024
Dec 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on December 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 29, 2024, is 16.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.4 °C and 20.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.4 °C and 21.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 30, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.4 °C and 21.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 30, 2024
|16.90
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|18.95
|Broken clouds
|January 1, 2025
|19.21
|Broken clouds
|January 2, 2025
|19.30
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|22.95
|Scattered clouds
|January 4, 2025
|19.65
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|22.67
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 29, 2024
SHARE
Copy