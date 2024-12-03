Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.2 °C, check weather forecast for December 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 4, 2024 23.84 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 21.94 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 22.06 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 20.68 °C Sky is clear December 8, 2024 17.97 °C Light rain December 9, 2024 21.12 °C Broken clouds December 10, 2024 21.64 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.07 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.9 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.26 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on December 3, 2024, is 24.54 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.2 °C and 27.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.28 °C and 25.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 159.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

