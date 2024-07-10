Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 11, 2024 34.47 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 37.21 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 32.33 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 33.87 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 36.19 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 35.5 °C Sky is clear July 17, 2024 35.5 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.89 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.54 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.94 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.29 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 33.24 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.16 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on July 10, 2024, is 35.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 39.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.23 °C and 39.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between 29.62 °C and 39.12 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 172.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.