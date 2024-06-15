Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.26 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on June 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 15, 2024, is 42.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.26 °C and 45.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.23 °C and 46.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.26 °C and 45.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 104.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 16, 2024
|44.45 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|44.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|44.77 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 19, 2024
|43.21 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|38.02 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|43.01 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 22, 2024
|43.93 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.48 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|33.44 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|35.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|42.74 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
