Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.79 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 30, 2024 36.23 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 33.07 °C Heavy intensity rain July 2, 2024 30.04 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 29.53 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 26.81 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 30.29 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 29.77 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.87 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.96 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 29, 2024, is 34.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.79 °C and 37.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.01 °C and 39.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.With temperatures ranging between 27.79 °C and 37.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 105.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024

