Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.79 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on June 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 29, 2024, is 34.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.79 °C and 37.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.01 °C and 39.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.79 °C and 37.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 105.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 30, 2024
|36.23 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|33.07 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 2, 2024
|30.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|29.53 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|26.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 5, 2024
|30.29 °C
|Light rain
|July 6, 2024
|29.77 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.8 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.8 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.96 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.07 °C
|Light rain
