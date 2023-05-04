Chandigarh: Mercury rises but cloud cover to stay

After the coldest May days since 1953 on Monday and Tuesday, with the mercury dropping to 24.3°C, the maximum temperature rose to 28.4°C on Wednesday.

Visitors enjoying the rainy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city received 9.4 mm rain on Wednesday that kept the maximum temperature from rising rapidly. At 28.4°C, the day temperature was still nine degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.1°C, also four degrees below normal.

Speaking about the forecast, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The weather will remain cloudy on Thursday and Friday. A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the region from Friday night onwards. So, there will be chances of more rain on Saturday. Thereon, the temperature will start rising, although there will be no sudden spike. The usual May temperatures can be expected only around the third week.”

Thunderstorms are also likely at scattered places in Chandigarh over the next two days.

Over the next few days, the day temperature will remain around 32°C, and the minimum temperature around 19°C.