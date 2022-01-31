Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh weather update: Warmer days ahead with chances of mid-week showers
chandigarh news

Chandigarh weather update: Warmer days ahead with chances of mid-week showers

Western Disturbance is expected to hit Chandigarh between February 2 and 4; cloudy weather is likely from Wednesday, with a chance of light rain on Thursday
Residents enjoying boat ride at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The recent spell of sunny days continued in the city though the maximum temperature dipped slightly from 20.4°C on Saturday to 19.9°C on Sunday.

Met officials say that similar conditions are expected to continue over the next two to three days, after which an active Western Disturbance is expected to hit the city between February 2 and 4.

Cloudy weather is likely from Wednesday, with a chance of light rain on Thursday.

The maximum temperature may dip during the week, but the minimum temperature is likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature went up to 6.7°C, from 6.5°C on Saturday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 18°C and 21°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 8°C.

