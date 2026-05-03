Chandigarh: When ancient philosophy meets modern-day dharma

Humans often want God to become the instrument of their will. But true devotion involves becoming the instrument of His will, author and IAS officer Anirudh Tewari said during the launch of his latest book ‘Contemplations of Ram Sewak’, at Chitkara International School, Sector 25, on Saturday.

The books carry a personal weight that Tewari returned to through the session. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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In conversation with corporate leader and spiritual practitioner Amit Sharma, Tewari drew connections between the Ramcharitmanas and the Bhagavad Gita.

The book is the second of the series, following his 2024 debut, ‘Reflections of Ram Sewak’, named after his late father. Tewari said his exploration began unexpectedly while reading the Bal Kand, the first chapter of the Ramcharitmanas, where he found a doha closely echoing a shloka from the second chapter of the Gita, both describing divine intervention when righteousness declines.

The new volume focuses on three philosophical dialogues within the Ramcharitmanas, often referred to by scholars as Gitas: the Lakshman Gita, between Lakshman and Nishad Raj during Ram’s exile; the Shri Ram Gita, Ram’s address to Ayodhya’s citizens; and a dialogue between Kak Bhushundi, the crow sage and Garuda, the divine eagle and vehicle of Lord Vishnu.

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{{^usCountry}} On the question of how these ideas apply to daily life, Tewari was unambiguous about which spiritual path he found most accessible. “Karma yoga is like a raft to cross the ocean. Gyan yoga is like a boat. Bhakti is like a bridge, you simply walk across,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the question of how these ideas apply to daily life, Tewari was unambiguous about which spiritual path he found most accessible. “Karma yoga is like a raft to cross the ocean. Gyan yoga is like a boat. Bhakti is like a bridge, you simply walk across,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An audience member picked up on the session’s recurring thread – righteousness, duty, dharma, and put it to Tewari plainly, “Does it ever conflict with personal aspiration, particularly in a bureaucratic career?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An audience member picked up on the session’s recurring thread – righteousness, duty, dharma, and put it to Tewari plainly, “Does it ever conflict with personal aspiration, particularly in a bureaucratic career?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tewari did not deflect. “As officers, we have had to make choices that made many people uncomfortable. But if it is the right thing to do in those circumstances, you do it.” Righteousness, he added, did not mean the suppression of desire, it meant the conduct of pursuing one’s goals had to remain dharmic. “Just do your duty. That is righteousness.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tewari did not deflect. “As officers, we have had to make choices that made many people uncomfortable. But if it is the right thing to do in those circumstances, you do it.” Righteousness, he added, did not mean the suppression of desire, it meant the conduct of pursuing one’s goals had to remain dharmic. “Just do your duty. That is righteousness.” {{/usCountry}}

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The books carry a personal weight that Tewari returned to through the session. Ram Sewak-the name on both volumes, was his father, who had passed away in 1976. “I always felt, while writing, that he was writing them through me; I’m probably just finishing some of his unfinished tasks.”

Chitkara University chancellor Ashok K Chitkara also addressed the gathering.

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