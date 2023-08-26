Smart Cities contest: Chandigarh shines as best UT again

Armed with innovative ideas and solutions, Chandigarh has bagged the “Best UT Award” for the second consecutive year in the prestigious India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) 2022, whose results were declared on Friday.

(HT Photo)

Besides this, Chandigarh also emerged on the top in the “mobility” and “governance” categories in the fourth edition of the awards, which were launched by the central government in 2018, apart from securing the third position in the “sanitation” category.

President Draupadi Murmu will present the awards at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on September 27.

The awards, organised by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, recognise and reward cities, projects and innovative ideas that promote sustainable development across 100 Smart cities, as well as stimulating inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities, thus enhancing quality of life for all.

The Best UT Award was conferred on Chandigarh in recognition of its strategies, innovative ideas, solutions and key impacts achieved through its projects. The city’s commitment to sustainable development goals (SDGs), physical and financial performance under the Smart Cities Mission, and active participation in national-level challenges like India Cycles4Change Challenge, Climate Smart Cities Challenge, and Streets4People Challenge were also considered.

The awards are divided into 18 sub-categories, including best state/UT award, project awards, innovation awards, Covid innovation award, partners awards and city awards.

Of the total 18, Chandigarh participated in seven categories, including mobility, built environment, culture, governance, ICCC business model, sanitation, urban environment and water.

The city secured the first place in the mobility category by providing safe and convenient non-motorised transport facilities, such as over 227 km of cycle tracks and an extensive public bicycle sharing network. This accomplishment highlights the city’s commitment to promoting sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions.

Also on the top in the sanitation category, Chandigarh was recognised for its solid waste management initiatives, such as GPS-enabled waste collection, and monitoring through the Integrated Command and Control Centre. The city has also achieved 100% disposal of sanitary and domestic hazardous waste, generating increased revenue from recyclables and promoting economic sustainability.

UT adviser Dharam Pal expressed pride in Chandigarh’s achievements: “Our vision for a greener, more sustainable city is becoming a reality with the launch of the bike sharing project. The cycle infrastructure and electric buses represent our commitment to innovation, health and environment.”

“The credit for these awards goes to the citizens of Chandigarh for embracing new options, and actively participating in the city’s journey towards a cleaner and sustainable future,” said Anindita Mitra, CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

“Chandigarh’s recognition at the national awards reaffirms our commitment to transforming it into a model smart city, focusing on sustainable development, citizen-centric services and continuous innovation,” said mayor Anup Gupta.

