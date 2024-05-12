Chandigarh: Woman caught with banned drugs awarded 10-year jail

A special NDPS court has awarded 10-year jail to a woman who was found in possession of banned drugs in 2021. On February 23, 2021, a team of cops from the Sector 39 police station, Chandigarh, was on patrol duty, when they spotted a woman trying to escape their attention. (Getty image)

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Shallu, a resident of Sector 38, who is in her 30s.

On February 23, 2021, a team of cops from the Sector 39 police station was on patrol duty, when they spotted a woman trying to escape their attention. They stopped her on suspicion and after frisking her, recovered 2,000 Tramadol capsules from her. She was subsequently booked under Section 22 of the NDPS Act and arrested.

Public prosecutor Sunil Dutt argued that this contraband, being above 250 grams in weight, was of commercial quantity. Thus, she deserved stringent punishment.

Whereas the convict pleaded that she was falsely implicated in this case, as no contraband was recovered from her and the investigation was faulty.