 Chandigarh: Woman caught with banned drugs awarded 10-year jail - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Woman caught with banned drugs awarded 10-year jail

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 12, 2024 06:33 AM IST

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Shallu, a resident of Sector 38, Chandigarh, who is in her 30s

A special NDPS court has awarded 10-year jail to a woman who was found in possession of banned drugs in 2021.

On February 23, 2021, a team of cops from the Sector 39 police station, Chandigarh, was on patrol duty, when they spotted a woman trying to escape their attention. (Getty image)
On February 23, 2021, a team of cops from the Sector 39 police station, Chandigarh, was on patrol duty, when they spotted a woman trying to escape their attention. (Getty image)

The court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, Shallu, a resident of Sector 38, who is in her 30s.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On February 23, 2021, a team of cops from the Sector 39 police station was on patrol duty, when they spotted a woman trying to escape their attention. They stopped her on suspicion and after frisking her, recovered 2,000 Tramadol capsules from her. She was subsequently booked under Section 22 of the NDPS Act and arrested.

Public prosecutor Sunil Dutt argued that this contraband, being above 250 grams in weight, was of commercial quantity. Thus, she deserved stringent punishment.

Whereas the convict pleaded that she was falsely implicated in this case, as no contraband was recovered from her and the investigation was faulty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Woman caught with banned drugs awarded 10-year jail

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On