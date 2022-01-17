Chandigarh woman found murdered near railway station: Police yet to identify suspect

A day after a 33-year-old woman who worked as a cleaner at the Maloya police station was found dead in the jungle area of Mauli Jagran, close to the Chandigarh railway station, the Government Railway Police (GRP) are yet to make any arrests. They are also working to identify who she was with and where she went after leaving work on Friday.

Station house officer Vilayati Ram said that the cyber cell team of GRP Ambala was called on Sunday to get the woman’s mobile data dump. “We are trying to identify the route taken by her and will cross reference this with CCTV footage,” he added. As per sources, police have also questioned one of the woman’s acquaintances about her whereabouts. The postmortem report is still awaited. Sexual assault hasn’t been ruled out and strangulation marks have also been discovered on the woman’s throat along with cuts on her body.

On Saturday morning, the woman’s body along with a small knife were discovered by a passerby after she had gone missing on Friday. She is survived by a 15-year-old son, an 18-year-old daughter and a husband who is physically challenged.

