Chandigarh: Woman held for drug peddling, 21-kg marijuana recovered

The woman was arrested by the crime branch of Chandigarh Police and a drugs case was registered against her; investigation revealed that she purchased marijuana from Orissa and sold it at a high rate through a Rohtak based middleman
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 10:17 PM IST
The woman had been arrested in a drugs case by Pinjore police in 2018, when 1.8 kg marijuana was recovered from her. (Representative image)

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a Kalka woman on Friday for drug peddling and recovered 21kg marijuana from her possession.

The accused has been identified as Suman, 32. She was arrested by a team of the crime branch while patrolling near traffic police lines in Sector 29. They spotted her on a scooter, but on spotting the police, she tried to turn around but was caught. On checking, the drugs were recovered from her. A case under NDPS Act has been registered at Industrial Area police station.

From the investigation conducted so for, it has been found that she purchased the marijuana from Orissa and sold it at a high rate through a Rohtak based middleman, police said.

Police say that Suman has been into drug peddling for five years and she and her family members have a number of drugs cases registered against them. She was arrested by Pinjore police in 2018 with 1.8 kg of Marijuana. Her mother, Dibo, had been sentenced to 10 years in jail after she was caught smuggling marijuana. But, she died in jail, after serving about two years of her sentence. Her brother, Mintu, is presently in Burail Jail and was arrested with 280kg marijuana.

