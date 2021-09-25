Chandigarh woman held for stealing aunt’s jewellery

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for stealing her aunt’s gold jewellery to fuel her drug addiction, police said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Nitika, 26, is a BA student.

On Thursday, Meena Kaushal, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, had informed the police that she and her husband lived in a joint family with his mother, brother and the latter’s daughter, Nitika.

After returning from work on Thursday, she found two gold bangles, two chains, two pairs of earrings, two nose pins and a pendant missing from her almirah.

On probing the theft, police found that Nitika stole the jewellery after stealing the almirah’s key from her grandmother, who is bedridden due to a fracture.

The stolen jewellery was recovered from her possession within the house, and she was booked under Sections 380 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.