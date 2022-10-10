Chandigarh: Woman’s purse stolen from shop

A 52-year-old woman’s purse was stolen from a cloth shop in Manimajra on Saturday.

The complainant, Shobha Rani of Indira Colony, who runs a cosmetics shop, said the purse contained ₹1 lakh, gold jewellery and important documents including her Aadhaar card.

The woman said she was carrying a bag which contained her purse, but when she opened it to pay for items she had purchased, she found it missing.

On scanning CCTV footage, Rani spotted a woman dressed in white standing close to her and told police that she suspects that she had stolen her purse.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unknown woman at Manimajra police station.

Shop broken into, valuables stolen

In a separate incident, a sanitary store in NAC Manimajra was broken into on the intervening of Friday and Saturday and a mobile phone, two tablets, car keys and some money were stolen. The owner, Ashok Bansal, told police that his ex-employee, Naveen, was captured breaking into the shop on CCTV. A theft case has been registered.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Diplomat Deepak Vohra addresses CMA members on 56th foundation day

Diplomat and special adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office, Deepak Vohra, addressed a lecture on the theme “World & India @ 2025” to mark the 56th foundation day of Chandigarh Management Association (CMA) on Sunday. Vohra apprised CMA members about the existing capabilities of India on the world stage. He said that the way India has handled itself amid the pandemic is an indicator that it has the potential to become a developed nation well before the prescribed deadline of 2047.

Fancy lights finally turned on at markets in Mohali

Six months after being installed by the Mohali municipal corporation, the electricity department finally turned on the fancy lights at the markets in Phases 3B2 and 5 on Friday. Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said the delay in putting the lights on was caused by non-allocation of meters by the electricity department. According to MC officials, the electricity department is yet to provide connections for the fancy lights installed at the markets in Phases 7, 9 and 10.

Manan to lead UT senior men’s team

The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has announced the Chandigarh team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 cricket tournament commencing from October 12 at Lucknow. The team will be led by Manan Vohra. The UT boys will start their campaign on October 12 against Sikkim while the second match is against Jharkhand on October 14. The team will play its third match against Odisha on 16 October followed by Chhattisgarh on October 18. The team will play its last two matches on October 20 and 22 against Tamil Nadu and Bengal, respectively.

Residents flock to National Crafts Mela on third day

The third day of National Crafts Mela on Sunday kicked off with captivating folk performances, while food and craft stalls stayed busy owing to the holiday. Carpets from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh and ethnic jewellery from Rajasthan and Gujarat attracted a lot of buyers. The first copy of diamond jewellery from Surat were also popular among visitors. Shoppers were also treated to Goti pua dance from Odisha, Bhangra and Luddi from Punjab and Been Jogis from Haryana.

Herbal garden inaugurated at PU hostel

Panjab University (PU) vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Sunday inaugurated an elevator and herbal garden, ‘Amrita Aarogya Vatika’, at Amrita Pritam Hall in girls’ hostel number 9. Meanwhile, Kumar also released a newsletter documenting deliberations during the five-day value added course for research scholars.

500 attend 3-day yoga event

A total of 500 people attended the three-day yoga event at the Yogoda Satsanga Dhyana Kendra in Sector 28-D which concluded on Sunday. The participants learnt about details of yoga and meditation techniques of YSS at the programme. The camp was led by three monks from YSS.

Tricity logs six Covid cases

A day after 14 fresh Covid infections of Covid-19 cases were reported from the tricity, six fresh cases were reported on Sunday. Sunday’s tally included three cases from Chandigarh, two from Mohali and one from Panchkula. Cases had been reported in double digits for the past three days,. Tricity’s active caseload remained at 68 on Sunday like its previous day, after staying below 60 for five consecutive days. Now, there are 30 infected patients in Chandigarh, 24 in Mohali and 14 in Panchkula.

