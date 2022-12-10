Chandigarh woman seeking job duped of 1.74 lakh

Unidentified swindlers duped a Sector-22 resident of ₹1.74 lakh on the pretext of offering her a job. The complainant, Tripti Puri, said she had uploaded her resume on an online portal for and was approached by a Sandeep Kumar, who offered her a data entry job. She was asked to send money for different reasons including registration fees and quality check and ended up losing ₹1.74 lakh in total. A case was registered at the cyber crime police station.

Pharma training programme concludes

Mohali A two-week intensive training programme on Advanced Analytical Techniques: Basic Principles and Application for Quality Assessment of Drugs and Pharmaceuticals concluded at National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali on Friday. A total of 22 participants from 13 countries namely-- Armenia, Botswana, Eritrea, Oman, Palestine, Philippines, Srilanka, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Uganda, and Zambia attended this course.

Plaksha Varsity, IISER bolster ties

Mohali Plaksha University and Indian institute of Science Education and Research (ISSER), Mohali signed an MoU to encourage liaison between their faculty and administrative staff, departments, and research centers on Thursday. Under the MoU, the two institutes mutually agreed upon the exchange of information and resources for enabling collaborative research. The MoU also assured internship opportunities for students at laboratories of IISER.

Students performing giddha during the annual function of British School, Sector 44, in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

British School marks annual day

Chandigarh The British school, Sector 44, Chandigarh, celebrated its annual day with much pomp and zest on Friday. The Annual Day meticulously planned by the students and staff of the school showcased the year’s activities to the chief guest Laganpreet Kaur Sandhu, additional commissioner of income tax (TDS, Panchkula). A play based on seven stages of a mortal’s life was the main highlight of the event. It featured the system of the different sentiments and emotions that one goes through in his/her life. The show involved most of the students of the school in a spectacular performance teemed with rich music, costume, dance, and mime.

Interactive session held at PU

Chandigarh Under the initiative ALMABOND, Panjab University alumni association and Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (SSBUICET) organized an interactive session with students and faculty of chemical engineering on Friday. Jai G. Bansal, 1968 SSBUICET alumni, a former distinguished fellow at the Argonne National Laboratory, Chicago and advisor to the US department of energy on fuel efficient transportation technologies shared his experience on the occasion.

Session for placement officers, students at PU

Chandigarh Central placement cell (CPC) of Punjab University (PU) organised a session on effective placements with the use of an artificial intelligence platform for training and placement officers and student placement coordinators of various departments of the university. With an audience of more than 150 training and placement officers and students, the session began with an introductory address by Sarbjeet Singh, associate director, CPC . Meena Sharma, CPC honorary director apprised the attendees about various activities undertaken by the placement cell like webinars, workshops, placement drives which focus on overall development and welfare of the students of PU.

CBM appeals to setup helpdesk from UT labour department

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM), welcoming the notification by UT labour department for one time registration of shops and establishments under the Shop And Establishment Act, have appealed for setting up a help desk from the department or e-sampark centers for online registration of shops and establishments under the act. Anil Vohra, patron, and labour cell member also requested the department to improve their website and provide provision for amendments so that traders can use it without any difficulty.

Chetan Bhagat talks about constant adaptability

Chandigarh Renowned author and columnist Chetan Bhagat emphasised on the need for constant adaptability to succeed in today’s world while expressing his views at the second edition of EDUTHON, organised by Triniti in association with Chitkara University, Chandigarh on Friday. He said that one cannot stick to the same script in today’s times when things are evolving so rapidly and ascribed his success to it as well.

