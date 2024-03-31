Chandigarh: Woman succumbs to injuries 3 days after mishap with truck
The victim was identified as Surender Kaur, a resident of Sector 38 West. A case under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (act endangering human life) and 304-A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the truck driver, on the complaint of her neighbour.
Three days after a woman riding an Activa scooter was injured after being hit by a truck, she succumbed to her injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Saturday.
The complainant said that the truck, bearing registration number PB-65AY-8171, had hit the victim’s Activa near Shahpur light point on March 26. The driver was later identified as Ravi Mohammad. He was arrested and later let off on bail.