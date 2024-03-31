Chandigarh: Woman succumbs to injuries 3 days after mishap with truck

Three days after a woman riding an Activa scooter was injured after being hit by a truck, she succumbed to her injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Saturday. The complainant said that the truck, bearing registration number PB-65AY-8171, had hit the victim’s Activa near Shahpur light point on March 26. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was identified as Surender Kaur, a resident of Sector 38 West. A case under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (act endangering human life) and 304-A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the truck driver, on the complaint of her neighbour.

The complainant said that the truck, bearing registration number PB-65AY-8171, had hit the victim’s Activa near Shahpur light point on March 26. The driver was later identified as Ravi Mohammad. He was arrested and later let off on bail.