 Chandigarh: Woman succumbs to injuries 3 days after mishap with truck - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Woman succumbs to injuries 3 days after mishap with truck

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 31, 2024 08:28 AM IST

The victim was identified as Surender Kaur, a resident of Sector 38 West. A case under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (act endangering human life) and 304-A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the truck driver, on the complaint of her neighbour.

Three days after a woman riding an Activa scooter was injured after being hit by a truck, she succumbed to her injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Saturday.

The complainant said that the truck, bearing registration number PB-65AY-8171, had hit the victim’s Activa near Shahpur light point on March 26. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The complainant said that the truck, bearing registration number PB-65AY-8171, had hit the victim’s Activa near Shahpur light point on March 26. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was identified as Surender Kaur, a resident of Sector 38 West. A case under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (act endangering human life) and 304-A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the truck driver, on the complaint of her neighbour.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The complainant said that the truck, bearing registration number PB-65AY-8171, had hit the victim’s Activa near Shahpur light point on March 26. The driver was later identified as Ravi Mohammad. He was arrested and later let off on bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Woman succumbs to injuries 3 days after mishap with truck
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On