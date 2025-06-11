Chandigarh: Won’t meddle in counselling process at GMCH, says HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday refused to interfere in the counselling process for post-graduate (PG) courses admissions at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector-32. Punjab and Haryana high court stated, “the court was not inclined to interfere in the process.” (Shutterstock)

The vacation bench of justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu and justice HS Grewal dismissed the petition from five students of an institute, orally observing that “the court was not inclined to interfere in the process.” Detailed order of the proceedings is awaited.

The petition was from five students, Avijit Chander, Tanvi, Reeshab Bhatia, Dhriti Garg and Aditya Jain who had said that they were aggrieved with GMCH-32 notification of June 3 on filling up seats within state quota, which is 50% of the total seats. “In a completely illegal, arbitrary and mala fide manner, the state quota seats which have fallen vacant owing to the quashing of the reservation of seats for UT pool category, have been put in all-India quota seats without there being any power to do so,” they had argued.

Post graduate medical courses seats are divided into state and all-India quota. In Chandigarh, before the Supreme Court judgement of January 29, 2025, the state quota pool was further divided into institutional preference(IP) and residence/domicile based. However, with Supreme Court judgement removing domicile quota, UT administration on April 9, 2025, had issued a notice to convert the UT Chandigarh pool seats of state quota into IP for third counselling of PG courses admissions. Some students approached the high court against UT administration notice for various reasons.

The high court dismissed the pleas in its order on May 27, 2025 and directed UT administration to carry out admissions to the courses in accordance with Supreme Court judgement of January 29.

It was in this backdrop that on June 3, GMCH-32 notified the third counselling of post graduate medical courses for session 2024-25 for the remaining state quota seats on the basis of IP and all-India merit of NEET-PG examination. As per the notice, this time UT decided to fill the seats of state quota on all India merit of NEET-PG-2024 exam.

The students had challenged this notice, arguing that due to this all India quota seats have gone beyond 50% limit, which they claimed is “illegal”. For third counselling, around 35 state quota seats were left.