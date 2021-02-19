Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh yoga college to host webinar on positivity during pandemic
Chandigarh yoga college to host webinar on positivity during pandemic

Adviser Manoj Parida to be chief guest, while spiritual teacher Shivani of the Brahma Kumaris movement will address session on YouTube at 11am on Saturday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Yoga enthusiasts at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. The webinar on the theme, PPP during P, that is Peace, Positivity, Prosperity during Pandemic, will be streamed live through the YouTube channel of the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT file)

To address the Covid-19 induced stress and anxiety in society, particularly among students, Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, is organising an international webinar at 11am on Saturday.

The webinar on the theme, PPP during P, that is Peace, Positivity, Prosperity during Pandemic, will be streamed live through the college YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/GCYEH from 11am on February 21. The session is expected to last an hour and 15 minutes.

Manoj Parida, the adviser to the Chandigarh administrator, will be the chief guest, while spiritual teacher Shivani of the Brahma Kumaris movement will be the guest speaker, a release issued by the college said.

