Chandigarh youth caught with restricted injections awarded 10 years in jail

Three years after he was nabbed with 26 vials of restricted injections, a 22-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a local court.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Kishan Chanchal, alias Chipad, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, who was convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In court, Chanchal, who was 19 years old when he was arrested in 2018, prayed for a lenient view, claiming that he was poor, and his old parents and siblings were dependent on him.

But the court of judge Dr Rajneesh observed that the sale and consumption of narcotics in an illegal manner was immensely affecting society.

“Nowadays, drug menace has become a social malady. It has attained monstrous proportions and it is tearing families apart. Drug addiction destroys the trait of appreciation of a person, who cannot differentiate between fair and unfair, and commits heinous crime... The need of the hour is to choke the supply of the drugs and to curb it with a heavy hand,” the judge said, in the order dated September 17.

The accused was nabbed near Mullanpur barrier on July 1, 2018, after he was found in possession of 13 injections of buprenorphine (2ml each) and 13 injections of pheniramine maleate (10ml each) with no supporting documents.