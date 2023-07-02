BJP govt has no control over rising inflation: Chandigarh Congress

The Chandigarh Youth Congress on Sunday staged a protest at Sector 19 against the rising inflation in the country.

Chandigarh Youth Congress workers holding a protest in Sector 19 on Sunday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

During the protest, Chandigarh Congress leader Harmail Kesri highlighted that the BJP-led central government had failed to rein in the surging inflation. The prices of essential commodities in daily life had skyrocketed, making them unaffordable for the common man, he said.

Kesri said the prices of tomatoes, ginger and garlic had gone beyond the reach of the poor. To convey their protest to the central government, the protesters bedecked their cars with tomatoes and wore them as garlands.

Sandeep Kumar, vice-president of the Chandigarh Youth Congress, said the exorbitant price of petrol had made it impossible for the poor to afford driving cars or scooters. He said people were forced to keep their vehicles parked at home, quipping that petrol and diesel could now be presented as gifts.

