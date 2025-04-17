Chandigarh youth held for selling counterfeit IPL tickets

Mullanpur police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly selling fake tickets of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight riders held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. The Chandigarh youth allegedly duped an Ambala Cantt based dentist by selling fake tickets. (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Sandeep of Sector 25, Chandigarh.

He allegedly duped an Ambala Cantt based dentist Harshdeep Singh.

Singh told police that he, along with his three friends, Shivam being one of them, reached the said stadium to watch the match on Tuesday.

While two of his friends had tickets, they went inside the stadium. After the whole of the crowd went inside, both Shivam and Harshdeep Singh were about to return when the accused saw them.

“Seeing our disappointment as we could not manage tickets, he approached us and offered us two tickets for which he charged ₹4,000. Sandeep told us that he was a student. When we reached the stadium entrance, we were told that our tickets were fake, following which we informed the police that we purchased the tickets from Sandeep”, the complainant said while talking to HT.

Acting swiftly, Mullanpur police arrested the accused.

Meanwhile an investigator said that the accused failed to show any proof of being a student and instead, worked in a group.

“We will soon arrest his accomplices after interrogating him. He sold many tickets for the said match and earned around ₹15,000. He got the tickets printed and we will round up the other suspects too”, a police officer privy to the matter said.

The accused has been booked under sections 318(4) (cheating, specifically focusing on dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property), 338 (forging valuable securities), 336(3) (forgery) and 340 (the use of forged documents or electronic records) of BNS at Mullanpur police station.