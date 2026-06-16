Chandigarh: Youth stabbed to death in Mauli Jagran

A youth in Mauli Jagran was stabbed to death and another was injured by around 10-12 assailants, police said on Monday. Officials said Tota (25), a resident of Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran, was going to the market with his friend Akash (22), also from Mauli Jagran, when they were intercepted by the assailants, who were armed with swords and sharp-edged weapons.

Officials said that the motive behind the attack appeared to be personal rivalry. A murder case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. (HT File)

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As the assailants attacked them, onlookers informed the police. Tota received injuries to his chest and was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead. His friend Akash was taken to the government hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Officials said that the motive behind the attack appeared to be personal rivalry. They said they got CCTV footage of the incident and a hunt was on to arrest the assailants.

A murder case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.