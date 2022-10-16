Chandigarh youth who raped 60-yr-old mentally ill woman jailed for 20 years

A 27-year-old man, who raped a 60-year-old mentally disabled woman after breaking into her house in Kishangarh in May 2018, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail by a fast-track special court.

The convict, Sandeep Singh Rana, hailing from Uttarakhand, lived in the same locality as the woman, who died during the pendency of the trial.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Swati Sehgal also imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on Rana, who was found guilty under Sections 376 (2) (L) (rape) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

40-second video recorded by son’s friend nailed the accused

It was a minor friend of the woman’s son, who is in his 30s, who saw the accused raping the woman while visiting her house.

The 16-year-old, the complainant and prime witness in the case, told the police that he was learning the art of mehendi application from his friend.

On May 19, 2018, he visited his friend’s house around 3 pm, but there was no response to the door knocks. Knowing that his friend’s mentally disabled mother was home, he went around the house to peep through the window and was shocked to find a man raping her.

Calling out the accused by hurling abuses, he filmed the incident on his mobile phone. After sometime, the accused came out of the main door and fled after pushing him aside.

The boy submitted the 40-second video with his police complaint that helped proved the accused’s guilt.

Son fought for justice for incapable mother

Due to her mental disability, the woman could not even give a statement to the police. It was her son who pursued the case, with his friend’s help, to bring the accused to justice.

On May 20, 2018, police had received information regarding a quarrel at Kishangarh. On responding to the scene, police met the woman, her son and his friend, where they learnt that she was raped. The woman was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where her medical examination confirmed rape, after which a rape case was registered at the IT Park police station.

Convict attacked sanctity and sanskars of our society: Court

Convicting the 27-year-old, the fast track court observed, “The need for every person to know the legal ramification of his vicious act is indispensable. Accused instead of extending hand of compassion and respect towards the mentally challenged and elderly prosecutrix, chose to treat her as a mode of gratification of his lust. The accused, by his act, has not only broken the law of land but has also attacked the sanctity and sanskars of our enriched traditional society. Such deplorable act of accused is liable to be inexorably and mercilessly punished in the severest term.”

