Chandigarh:10-year rigorous imprisonment awarded to man caught with 23 gm heroin

A local court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for possessing 23 gm heroin.

The convict, Sandeep Singh, alias Soni, a resident of Burail village, was arrested with the heroin near a park in Sector 27-A on January 6, 2021.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Sector-26 police station.

During the trial, Singh prayed for leniency. However, the prosecution argued that he was a habitual offender and already undergoing a 10-year sentence in another NDPS case. Observing that showing leniency towards such types of convicts may send a wrong signal to society, the court handed Singh 10-year RI.