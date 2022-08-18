Chandigarh: 3 cops suspended for seeking bribe to let off drug accused

The Chandigarh Police have suspended three police personnel who were accused of seeking bribe to let off a woman caught with drugs.

All three cops — head constable Rajbir Singh, senior constable Rajesh and constable Neeraj — are posted at the Sector-39 police station.

According to police sources, the trio had apprehended a woman last week after recovering drugs from her possession. They had taken her to the beat box, where they allegedly assaulted her and demanded money to release her. The matter was escalated to senior officials, following which the trio was placed under suspension.