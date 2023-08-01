Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: 45-year-old man held for raping nephew’s widow

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 01, 2023 02:04 AM IST

The accused, hailing from Sheikhpura, Bihar, is the maternal uncle of the complainant’s deceased husband; he works for Ultratech Cement company in Uttar Pradesh

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping the widow of his nephew.

The woman, who lives in Panchkula, told the police that her in-laws had retained her education certificates with them. Promising to help her get those documents back, the accused asked her to meet in Chandigarh. (Getty image)

The accused, hailing from Sheikhpura, Bihar, is the maternal uncle of the complainant’s deceased husband. He works for Ultratech Cement company in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman, who lives in Panchkula, told the police that her in-laws had retained her education certificates with them. Promising to help her get those documents back, the accused asked her to meet in Chandigarh. When she met him at a hotel in Daria, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, in March, he raped her and had been blackmailing her ever since.

The woman approached the Panchkula police, who lodged a zero FIR and informed their counterparts in Chandigarh, following which a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station. .

