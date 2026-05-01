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Chandigarh: 52L relief to family of man killed in Kurali road mishap

The compensation was awarded to the victim’s wife, Sita Devi, her three minor children and the victim’s mother

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Mohali has awarded compensation of 52.88 lakh to the family of a 40-year-old man who died in a road accident near Kurali in December 2023.

The tribunal directed that 40% of the compensation be given to the widow. (HT File)

The compensation was awarded to the victim’s wife, Sita Devi, her three minor children and the victim’s mother. The tribunal observed that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by Lakhwinder Singh from Patiala, who was riding an Innova car. The amount will be paid jointly by the driver, owner and the insurance company of the vehicle.

According to the case, the victim Dinesh Sharma, a carpenter contractor earning his livelihood through private work, was returning home on the night of December 9, 2023, along with his wife and son on a motorcycle. At around 11 pm, when they reached the Kurali overbridge, an Innova car coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle. The impact threw all three onto the road, leaving them with serious injuries.

The tribunal directed that 40% of the compensation be given to the widow, while the remaining amount be equally distributed among the children and the deceased’s mother. The shares of the minor children will be kept in fixed deposits until they attain the age of 18 years. The family will also receive interest at 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petition until realisation.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 52L relief to family of man killed in Kurali road mishap
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 52L relief to family of man killed in Kurali road mishap
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