Chandigarh: 57.2mm rain makes Saturday wettest January day since 2017

The city received 57.2mm rain throughout Saturday, making it the wettest January day since 2017, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While 27mm rain was logged till 8.30am, another spell of 30.2mm showers was recorded till 11.30pm.

This was the highest rain in a 24-hour period in January since 2017 when 59.2mm rain was recorded on January 7, according to IMD records.

Just two days ago, the city had seen 30.9mm rain on Thursday, the second-highest rain spell since 2017. In comparison, just 5.5mm rain was recorded in the entire January last year.

More rain likely today, tomorrow

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast more rain on Sunday and Monday.

“A western disturbance (WD) was active in the city on Friday and was further being fed moisture through the Arabian Sea. It will remain active on Sunday and partly on Monday, but the intensity of rain is likely to come down. Thereafter, drop in the night temperature and fog can be expected.”

As the sun showed up briefly in the day, the maximum temperature went up from 18.5°C on Friday to 21°C on Saturday. Due to overnight showers, the minimum temperature also rose from 11.3°C to 13°C.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 17°C and 19°C, and the minimum temperature between 9°C and 12°C.

Three flights cancelled

Due to poor weather at the destination cities, three flights were cancelled at the Chandigarh International Airport on Saturday. These included a Go First flight to Srinagar, and two Air India flights to Kullu and Dharamshala.