Chandigarh: 81cr parking project awaits opening for two months at Sector 43 district courts complex

The demand for parking at the judicial complexes is still in the queue as the ₹81-crore multi-level parking project at the district courts complex in Sector 43 faces a delay in operationalisation, despite construction wrapping up two months ago.

The project was allotted in July 2022 with a two-year completion target. (HT photo)

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The project began in July 2022 and the facility was developed by the engineering department of the UT administration to address the growing demand for parking at the judicial complexes. The structure has a capacity of 1,278 equivalent car units (ECU) and comprises a basement, ground floor, first floor, second floor and terrace level.

The project was allotted to Hansraj Kohli & Company in September 2022 with a two-year completion target. However, the project missed its deadline and faces a delay in becoming fully functional.

For years, advocates, litigants and visitors have faced difficulties finding parking space at the district courts. The shortage resulted in vehicles being parked along surrounding roads, leading to congestion and inconvenience, particularly during peak court hours. The situation was further compounded by the proximity of the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Sector 43, which witnesses heavy daily traffic.

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{{^usCountry}} District bar association vice president Sandeep Gujjar welcomed the completion of the project but said its operationalisation has been repeatedly delayed. According to Gujjar, members of the Bar were initially informed that the facility would become operational by January 31 this year. “The deadline was later extended to the end of April. We hope it is opened at the earliest as it will provide much-needed relief to advocates, litigants and visitors,” Gujjar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District bar association vice president Sandeep Gujjar welcomed the completion of the project but said its operationalisation has been repeatedly delayed. According to Gujjar, members of the Bar were initially informed that the facility would become operational by January 31 this year. “The deadline was later extended to the end of April. We hope it is opened at the earliest as it will provide much-needed relief to advocates, litigants and visitors,” Gujjar said. {{/usCountry}}

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UT chief engineer CB Ojha said the construction work was completed in April and the administration was in the process of making the facility operational. “It will be operational by the end of this month,” he said.

Spread over a planned area of nearly 9,619 square metres with a total built-up area of over 32,000 square metres, the facility was conceived as a long-term solution to the parking challenges at the district courts. Members of the legal fraternity are now awaiting its inauguration, hoping it will ease congestion, improve accessibility to the court complex and bring respite to commuters visiting the area.

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