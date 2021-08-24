Chandigarh: AAP to contest all seats in MC polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday declared that it would contest all the seats in the upcoming Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) elections, which are due in December.

The AAP will be contesting the MC polls for the first time. The announcement was made by senior party leader and MLA from Delhi Jarnail Singh, senior Chandigarh leaders Prem Garg, Chander Mukhi Sharma and Pradeep Chhabra.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, Jarnail Singh alleged that during the tenure of the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), corruption was rampant in every department in UT. “AAP will work hard to eradicate it. We had been trying for a long time to set up an organisation in Chandigarh and now it is almost complete,” Singh said.

“Despite the BJP government at the Centre and the BJP-affiliated Lok Sabha member in Chandigarh, the Union government had neglected UT and made this beautiful city one full of filth. Long standing demands of the people are being ignored due to which the people now want a change of government,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prem Garg, Chander Mukhi Sharma and Pardeep Chhabra said the Congress and the BJP had crossed all the boundaries of corruption and as a result, problems ranging from cleanliness to taxes and shopkeepers had increased.

They said that Congress had been occupying the MC for a long time and Pawan Kumar Bansal was also winning in Lok Sabha, but he did not pay any attention to the problems of the common people. The leaders said that the BJP had also been avoiding meeting the people of Chandigarh. They added that Chandigarh will respond to the corruption of Congress and the BJP by voting them out of the MC.