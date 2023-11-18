Chandigarh: Admission schedule for entry-level classes released

The Chandigarh education department has officially released the Common Admission Schedule for admission to entry-level classes for the upcoming 2024-25 session.

Schools have till December 6 to display information regarding admission on their website or notice board.

Schools have till December 6 to display information regarding admission on their website or notice board. The information should include dates of admission, total number of seats, age requirements, fee structure, admission criteria, documents required and date of draw of lots.

The issue and receipt of admission forms will start from December 7 and continue till December 20. Forms will be available for free on the school website for both government and private schools. Private schools can charge ₹150 as registration charges.

The age criteria for entry-level classes will be as per the New Education Policy (NEP) — three to four years old for pre-primary level 1; four to five years old for pre-primary level 2; and five to six years old for pre-primary level 3. The nomenclature of these classes varies from school to school.

The finalised list and waiting list will be displayed on February 2.

Directions for schools

Private schools have been warned that the number of seats at entry-level classes should not be lesser than the highest number of seats in the entry-level classes in the last three years unless exempted by the competent authority. Before the admission information is displayed, the hard copy of the entry-level classes with seats available has to be furnished before the district education officer (DEO) by November 30.

No school or person can collect any donation fees or capitation fees from parents and violation will invite action.

All private schools have been asked to ensure their admission criteria is in line with rules. No private school will be allowed to conduct admission for EWS students manually, as these will be done through the department’s centralised portal, as done last year.

No change to admissions from Punjab and Haryana

Amid some reports that admissions will not be given to applicants from Punjab and Haryana in Chandigarh’s government schools, the education department termed the claims totally false, clarifying that there was no change in the admission process.

UT school education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “The department has only issued a schedule of admissions. There is no change in the admission policy that has remained same for several years.”

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had taken to Twitter to term “the choice to exclude Punjabis from schools in Chandigarh” wrong. National Students Union of India had also issued a statement against this, but the education department clarified that no such change had been made.

