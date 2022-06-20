Chandigarh: After rainy weekend, more showers ahead

The 19.7 mm rain over the past three days is likely to be followed by more showers on Monday and Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will be active in the city till Tuesday. Therefore, chances of rain will continue due to the confluence of WD and low-lying easterly winds.”

The city recorded 18.2 mm rain on Friday, which was followed by 1.1 mm rain on Saturday and only 0.4 mm rain on Sunday.

As such, the maximum temperature that had plunged to 27.9°C on Saturday rose to 31.3°C, but was still 6.9 degrees below normal. On the other hand, as the skies cleared up on Saturday night, the minimum temperature dropped from 24.1°C to 22.7°C, 2.8 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature will stay between 23°C and 24°C.