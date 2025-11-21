Chandigarh: Amreen walks away with Punjab ladies golf title

The Punjab Ladies Golf Championship concluded at Chandigarh Golf Club with multiple standout performances across divisions, showcasing the depth of talent across age groups and handicaps. The multi-day tournament saw fierce competition as golfers battled for top honours in gross and nett categories. It was Amreen Sandhu who secured the Max India Championship Cup (Overall Open Gross, H/C 0–30) with a commanding performance. Winners in jubilant mood during the prize distribution function of 31st Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Amreen Sandhu who secured the Max India Championship Cup (Overall Open Gross, H/C 0–30) with a commanding performance. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Ojaswini Saraswat finished as first runner-up, while Raza Kaur claimed the second runner-up gross position.

In the Neelu Chopra Championship Cup (Overall Open Nett, H/C 0–30), Neelu Singh emerged victorious with a consistent display throughout the tournament.

The Bajwa Cup (Gold Division, H/C 0–18) saw Hazel Chauhan lifting the Winner Gross trophy, with Tamosha Kalyan finishing as runner-up gross.

Shalini Sheoran captured the Max Silver Salver (Gold Division Nett, H/C 0–18).

Oona Khajuria followed closely as the runner-up nett.

In the Silver Bowl (Gross, H/C 19–24), Mamshetra Rao won the Winner Gross, while Sushma Mishra took the runner-up position. For the Gian Singh Kalsi Memorial Cup (Nett, H/C 19–24), Ritu Kalra won the Winner Nett, with Aashna Monga finishing as runner-up.

Neelam Garg claimed the Max Bronze Plate (Gross, H/C 25–30), while Cynthia Sandhu secured the runner-up spot.

In the Max Bronze Trophy (Nett, H/C 25–30), Gulshan Rai bagged the winner nett title, with Neetha Gilganchi finishing runner-up.

In the senior categories like Neelu Chopra Senior Challenge Trophy (60+), there was a rare tie between Poonam Kalra and Pauline Singh after both played an identical gross on Day 2. Neeru Singh won the Winner Nett, while Veera Singh took the runner-up nett award. In the Pali Sukarchakia Memorial Trophy (70+) event, Swatantar Ratia emerged as the Winner Gross, while Bunny Bath topped the Winner Nett.

Aarush Sharma dominated the Sub-Junior Trophy (Under 13, Gross), followed by Malhaar Singh as first runner-up and Mahira Sharma as second runner-up.

In the Max Junior Shield (Under 18, Gross), Ojaswini Saraswat delivered another powerful performance to take the winner’s trophy, while Bhavya Mann finished runner-up.

In gold division, Straightest Drive event was won by Amreen Sandhu, Nearest to Pin was won by Bhakti Manukkhani (5’11”). In silver division, Straightest Drive was won by Jyoti Gosal (14’) and the Nearest to Pin event was won by Swatantar Ratia (2’10”). In the bronze division, Straightest Drive event was won by Pritpal Gill (4’) and the Nearest to Pin event was won by Janet Gasper.