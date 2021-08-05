Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Anindita Mitra appointed MC commissioner
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Anindita Mitra appointed MC commissioner

The 2007-batch Indian Administrative Services officer of the Punjab cadre will replace KK Yadav, whose term will end on August 21
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Anindita Mitra’s name was approved by the Union cabinet’s appointments committee on Wednesday.

Anindita Mitra, a 2007-batch Indian Administrative Services officer of the Punjab cadre, has been appointed as the new Chandigarh municipal commissioner. She will replace KK Yadav, whose term will end on August 21.

Mitra’s name, which was proposed by the UT administration to the home ministry, was approved by the Union cabinet’s appointments committee on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Punjab government had sent the names of two more IAS officers for the post — Amit Kumar and Rajiv Prashar, both of 2008 batch.

