Chandigarh: Anindita Mitra appointed MC commissioner

Anindita Mitra, a 2007-batch Indian Administrative Services officer of the Punjab cadre, has been appointed as the new Chandigarh municipal commissioner. She will replace KK Yadav, whose term will end on August 21.

Mitra’s name, which was proposed by the UT administration to the home ministry, was approved by the Union cabinet’s appointments committee on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Punjab government had sent the names of two more IAS officers for the post — Amit Kumar and Rajiv Prashar, both of 2008 batch.