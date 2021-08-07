Chandigarh: Apply online for college admission from August 10

The portal to fill admission forms for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in city colleges will open from August 10. This was announced while the joint prospectus for colleges was launched by UT secretary, education, SS Gill on Friday.

The portal will remain open between August 10 and August 18. The common admission schedule for UG and PG classes (centralised and non-centralised) will be followed by the government and privately managed aided colleges.

As per the prospectus, there are total 6,925 seats in various centralised undergraduate courses, 9,725 in various non-centralised undergraduate courses, 3,390 seats for postgraduate non-centralised courses and 880 seats for postgraduate diploma courses.

A list of all applicants will be displayed by August 21 for the centralised admission and after giving some time to file and resolve discrepancies, the first counselling for seats is likely to start from September 1. It will be carried out virtually.

The applicants will receive an SMS notifying them to deposit their fee after the college seat is assigned to them. Applicants are advised to give their contact number with WhatsApp and their working email id so that effective communication can take place. Every institution will have help desks, special helpline number and e-mail facility in place to facilitate and resolve applicants’ queries. The updated admission form for the session 2021-2022 also includes the applicants’ status of vaccination. The relevant information is available on director higher education website www.dhe.chd.gov.in

There are 12 government colleges in the city offering UG courses. Six of them are government institutions— Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11; Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11; Regional Institute of English (RIE), Sector 32; PGGCG, Sector 42; PGGC, Sector 46; and Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA), Sector 50.

The other six are privately managed — DAV College, Sector 10; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS), Sector 26; Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (GGSCW), Sector 26; Goswami Ganesh Dutta SD College (GGDSD), Sector 32; Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women (MCM DAV), Sector 36; and Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45.

Online admissions begin at govt college in Mohali

Meanwhile, the process of online admissions to entry-level semester 1 of graduate and postgraduate classes for the academic session 2021-22 at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College, Mohali, commenced on August 5.

Principal Jatinder Kaur said this year onwards, admissions would be done only through an online admission portal (www.admission.punjab.gov.in) launched by the Punjab government. The last date for admission to entry-level classes without late fees is August 19 as per the academic calendar issued by Punjabi University, Patiala.

The principal said a help desk has also been set up in the college campus for the assistance of such students who face hardships during online registration.