Chandigarh: April shows its hot side, mercury hits 36.8°C

The maximum temperature jumped to 36.8°C on Wednesday, settling 2.7 degrees above normal and the highest so far this season, a harbinger of the sizzling temperatures ahead.

A mother gently shielding her son from the harsh sunlight at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are expected to rise further, likely touching 39°C by Friday, with the 40°C mark not far off in the coming days. Last year, the maximum temperature in April had climbed till 41.5°C on April 28 while in 2024, the highest was 40.2°C on April 27.

The rising temperatures over the past five days mark a clear shift in April’s weather pattern. After beginning on a warm note, the city had witnessed a mid-month dip in temperatures due to back-to-back Western Disturbance systems, which brought rain and cooler conditions, much to residents’ relief.

With those systems now weakening, the heat has returned and is expected to intensify.

HT graphic

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{{^usCountry}} IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said a moderate Western Disturbance was likely to affect the region from Thursday onwards, but its impact on Chandigarh will be limited due to prevailing anticyclonic conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said a moderate Western Disturbance was likely to affect the region from Thursday onwards, but its impact on Chandigarh will be limited due to prevailing anticyclonic conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Anticyclonic movement involves clockwise winds which tend to suppress the impact of Western Disturbances over the region. While the system is not weak, its effect will largely remain confined to Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Himachal Pradesh and northern Punjab,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Anticyclonic movement involves clockwise winds which tend to suppress the impact of Western Disturbances over the region. While the system is not weak, its effect will largely remain confined to Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Himachal Pradesh and northern Punjab,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials noted that the series of Western Disturbances earlier this month was unusual for April and had led to significant rainfall, damaging ready-to-harvest crops. As per the Sector 39 IMD centre, since March 1, the city has recorded 73.4 mm rain, which is 177% above normal for the period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials noted that the series of Western Disturbances earlier this month was unusual for April and had led to significant rainfall, damaging ready-to-harvest crops. As per the Sector 39 IMD centre, since March 1, the city has recorded 73.4 mm rain, which is 177% above normal for the period. {{/usCountry}}

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However, this trend is unlikely to continue, according to IMD. The El Niño system is beginning to form, which will likely lead to below-average rain in the first half of the monsoon months, starting June.

Further, IMD’s long-range forecast had earlier indicated near-normal temperatures for April.

While any snowfall in Himachal and Kashmir can lead to cooler winds, this effect is also likely to be short-lived and further rise in temperature remains on the cards.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also rose from 15.4°C to 16.4°C, though still 2.4 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 37°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 17°C and 19°C.

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