Chandigarh: At 42.2°C, June begins with hottest day since 2019

The city rang in June with a maximum temperature of 42.2°C on Wednesday, making it the hottest June day since 2019, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rising from 41.8°C on Tuesday, Wednesday’s maximum temperature was 2.7 degrees above normal and highest since 44.2°C on June 1, 2019.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “While no specific weather phenomenon is taking place in the region currently, the temperature rose because Wednesday was a dry day and dry south-westerly winds were also blowing in the region. It went high in the morning hours and was comparatively lower during the afternoon.”

With no Western Disturbance (WD) on the cards, similar weather is likely to continue in the coming days. However, in their long-range forecast, IMD has predicted that the average maximum temperature this month will remain on the lower side and monsoon is likely to arrive around the normal date of June 26.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped from 28°C on Tuesday to 24.7°C on Wednesday, 0.4 degree below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 40°C and 41°C and the minimum temperature around 25°C.