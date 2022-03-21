Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh-based transporter’s driver, aide arrested for stealing 10 lakh
chandigarh news

Chandigarh-based transporter’s driver, aide arrested for stealing 10 lakh

Police said the driver and his aide fled to Ludhiana with the transporter’s money after parking the victim’s car at Hotel Mountview in Chandigarh
Police arrested the driver of a Chandigarh-based transporter for stealing 10 lakh. (HT File)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police arrested two after the driver of Munish Bassi, a city-based transporter and property dealer, allegedly stole 10 lakh from him on March 10, recovering an amount of 5.65 lakh from the accused.

Police said the driver, identified as Mangaldeep Singh, 33, of Khanna had fled with the money after parking the victim’s car at Hotel Mountview in Sector 10. He had allegedly escaped with the co-accused, Karambir Singh, 20, of Saidio Lehal, Amritsar, who is a taxi driver.

The accused had driven to Ludhiana and stayed in a hotel, using the stolen money to pay for the hotel and buy items including a mobile phone.

While Karamdeep Singh had earlier been arrested on March 17, the primary accused Mangaldeep Singh was arrested on March 18. Police recovered 5.65 lakh and the mobile phone.

Police said the primary accused was declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 cheating case and had also been arrested in two other cheating cases. Both accused have been sent to judicial custody.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP