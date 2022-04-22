Chandigarh: CBI arrests debt recovery officer for accepting ₹70,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested an officer with the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Sector 17 for accepting ₹70,000 as bribe.
The arrest came following a complaint by a resident of Kaithal, Haryana.
He told the CBI that he had purchased some second-hand machines at an auction and later found out that he paid much more than the cost for brand new machines of the same make in the market.
He had approached the Debt Recovery Tribunal for refund of the balance amount. There he met the accused, Sunil Kumar Tiwary, who sought a bribe of ₹2 lakh to help him and later settled for ₹70,000.
The complainant then approached the CBI, who raided the office on Thursday evening and set up a trap. As Tiwary accepted the bribe, he was caught red-handed. A case was registered against him.
Earlier on January 1 this year, the CBI had booked the officials of Chandigarh-based Parabolic Drugs Limited for allegedly defrauding a consortium led by Central Bank of India of ₹1,626.74 crore.
On January 31, the bureau had arrested an IAS officer, posted as director of Punjab Roadways in Chandigarh, for accepting a ₹2 lakh bribe for recommending the name of an officer for promotion.
Last year, on October 1, an advocate was nabbed for accepting a bribe of ₹80,000 at the behest of an assistant commissioner of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST), Chandigarh.
The same year, on September 7, the CBI had arrested three engineers of the postal department and central public works department in two separate cases of bribery.
