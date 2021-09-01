Chandigarh: Classes 5, 6 to return to schools on Sept 2

The Chandigarh education department will resume classroom teaching for students in Classes 5 and 6 from September 2.

However, the students will have to carry a consent form signed by parents. The attendance will not be mandatory and online classes will also continue in parallel.

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director, school education, made this announcement during a meeting to review the preparedness for the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) on Tuesday.

Classes 9-12 had earlier returned to schools on July 19 while Classes 7-8 returned on August 9. Meanwhile, CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja emphasised on increasing attendance in schools and enhancing the reading ability of students.

While PISA 2021 has been moved to 2022 owing to the pandemic, a field trial will be held at 38 schools in the city from September 15 to 18.