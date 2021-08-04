Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Classes 7, 8 to return to schools from August 9

This is the first time that schools will be reopened for elementary classes ever since the pandemic broke out in March last year
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Government schools in Chandigarh had earlier reopened for a brief period for Classes 9-12 after the first wave last year and most recently on July 19.

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday allowed classroom teaching to resume for Classes 7 and 8 at government schools from August 9.

However attendance will not be mandatory and online classes will continue too. Students will have to carry consent slips signed by their parents to enter the schools.

This is the first time that schools will be reopened for elementary classes ever since the pandemic broke out in March last year. Schools had earlier reopened for a brief period for Classes 9-12 after the first wave last year and most recently on July 19.

According to the order issued by UT adviser Dharam Pal, detailed instructions will be released later by the UT education secretary.

“Classes 9-12 are seeing around 30% attendance in physical classes. We allow maximum 15 students per class and follow Covid-19 norms. We will ensure staggered timings for different classes to avoid crowding,” said district education officer (DEO) Prabhjot Kaur.

