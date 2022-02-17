Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Coming soon, a direct corridor between PGIMER’s Nehru Hospital, NHE
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Coming soon, a direct corridor between PGIMER’s Nehru Hospital, NHE

In the absence of a corridor, patients requiring diagnosis at Nehru Hospital are forced to take the roads outside on stretchers and wheelchairs
The Nehru Hospital Extension (NHE) Block at PGIMER, Chandigarh, is equipped with 334 beds and 10 modular operation theatres with 99.9% bacteria-free atmosphere. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 03:15 AM IST
ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh

With an aim to provide ease of access to patients and their attendants, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is setting up a direct corridor between its Nehru Hospital and Nehru Hospital Extension (NHE) block.

For over two years, the NHE block has been dedicated to Covid care. But since the cases have been declining in the region, PGIMER is planning to utilise the block for other departments.

The 334-bed facility features 10 modular operation theatres with 99.9% bacteria-free atmosphere. A few rooms are also being used by the endocrinology department, apart from those already reserved for faculty members of various departments.

Nehru Hospital, a 1,400-bed facility, has 98 rooms in five private wards and two research blocks for basic sciences. It also has state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities like PET scan, Gamma Knife, CT scan, spiral CT, 3T-MRI, ultrasound, digital X-ray, DSA and SPECT scan. Besides NHE block, these are accessed by the Emergency and Trauma Centre as well.

RELATED STORIES

However, in the absence of a corridor, patients requiring diagnosis are forced to take the roads outside on stretchers and wheelchairs.

“An indoor corridor is being set up at a cost of 2.5 crore to connect the two hospitals for easy access of patient care facilities. In routine, especially amid rain, it is difficult for the patients of NHE block to get medical tests done at Nehru Hospital,” said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director, administration, PGIMER.

He added, “During the pandemic’s peak in January this year, over 200 patients were admitted in the NHE block, but with cases receding, most beds are vacant. Soon, we will shift four departments — otolaryngology (ENT), radiotherapy and oncology, endocrinology, and hepatology – there. So, the corridor is much needed.”

Dhawan added that the construction work of the corridor was nearing completion and it will be made operational soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP