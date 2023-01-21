Chandigarh: Cop among three held for stealing car

A constable of the Chandigarh Police and his two accomplices have been arrested for stealing a car from Sector 45 in November.

The accused constable has been identified as Kuldeep, while his accomplices are Intzar Hussain, 33, of Faridabad and Parkash, alias Pintu, 30, of Panipat.

The trio was arrested by the crime branch of Chandigarh Police on the disclosure of Amit Kumar, 30, who was arrested on January 10 after being found driving the stolen Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire with a fake high security registration plate (HSRP).

A resident of Parchh village, Mullanpur, Mohali, Kumar was stopped near the Sector 11/15 dividing road following a tip-off. The accused had failed to show the vehicle documents and on checking further, the cops had found that the vehicle was stolen from Sector 45 and a case of theft was also registered on November 20, 2022.

The accused was arrested and booked under Sections 420, 473, 511, 411 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station on January 11. The accused had told the police that he had used the fake number plate to avoid being challaned.

In this crime, police said constable Kuldeep was involved in stealing the vehicle, while Intzar prepared the fake HSRP and Parkash provided it to Amit.