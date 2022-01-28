Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Days become warmer, but nights get chillier

According to the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh’s minimum temperature is likely to stay on the lower side for the next two to three days
A parrot basking in the sun from the comfort of its nest at Rose Garden in Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Even as the city’s maximum temperature rose on Thursday, the minimum temperature dropped by over two notches from 10.6°C on Wednesday to 8.3°C on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is likely to stay on the lower side for the next two to three days. After this, a feeble western disturbance is expected to affect the region, which will lead to cloudy weather and increase in the night temperature.

The maximum temperature, which had stayed low due to rain and fog over the past week, went up to 16.9°C on Thursday, but was still 3.5 degrees below normal. It was the highest day temperature since 19.5°C on January 21.

While light to moderate fog is again likely on Friday, it will start dissipating from Saturday onwards. Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 16°C and 18°C, while the minimum temperature may reduce further to 7°C.

