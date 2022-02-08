Chandigarh: Days get warmer as mercury rises to 21.7°C

Maximum temperature rose up to 21.7°C on Monday, highest since January 3 when it was recorded at 22°C. Going up from 19.5°C logged on Sunday, it was also marginally (0.3°C) above normal, according to data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“A rise in day temperature is expected, as we approach the end of winter. However, due to another system of western disturbance, there are chances of light rain on Wednesday,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

Singh said amid cloudy weather, maximum temperature could again fall by three to four notches, but as the rain spell is expected to be short, dry weather is likely to return on Thursday.

Meanwhile, even minimum temperature went up from Sunday’s 7°C to 8.2°C on Monday, 1.6°C above normal. In the next three, it is likely to remain around 6-8°C while maximum temperature is expected to settle somewhere between 17°C and 22°C.