Chandigarh: Diplomats discuss India’s place in new world order

Postgraduate Government College, Sector 11, in collaboration with its Alumni Association, hosted a panel discussion on “India and The New Emerging World Order”. The event brought together distinguished diplomats and experts to discuss India’s growing geopolitical influence amid shifting global dynamics. (From left) Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal, former ambassador Manbir Singh and retired income tax commissioner Hardayal Singh during a discussion at Postgraduate Government College, Sector 11, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The panel featured Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary of India and Padma Shri awardee, and former ambassador Manbir Singh. The discussion was moderated by retired income tax commissioner Hardayal Singh. The experts discussed on various issues, including BRICS cooperation, G20 Summit, China’s role in global south, the SAGAR initiative, India’s maritime strategy and strategic alliances such as QUAD and the Malabar exercises.

Singh addressed Pakistan’s political instability, citing increasing military control and secessionist movements affecting a significant portion of its territory. He also highlighted the economic importance of West Asia for India, particularly in oil refining and exports, which have strengthened the country’s balance of payments.

Sibal discussed challenges in the US foreign policy, including reciprocal tariffs and deportation of Indian migrants. He emphasised the importance of India-US relations while suggesting that a strategic alignment between India, China and Russia could reshape global power structures. He further analysed Syria’s situation and Russia’s influence in shaping India’s position in global affairs.

The session concluded with a Q&A, where students engaged with experts on climate diplomacy, AI governance and multilateral reforms, offering a deeper understanding of India’s evolving role in international affairs.