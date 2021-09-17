Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: DSP’s wife succumbs to injuries 3 weeks after mishap
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: DSP’s wife succumbs to injuries 3 weeks after mishap

Renu Ranjan Sharma, wife of DSP (Security) Devinder Sharma, had suffered injuries after she rammed into an opening car door while riding a scooter in Chandigarh’s Sector 19 on August 26
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 02:19 AM IST
The car driver, Hansdeep, a resident of Phase 9, Mohali, was arrested and later released on bail. (REUTERS)

After battling for life for three weeks, the wife of a UT deputy superintendent of police (DSP) succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident on August 26.

The deceased, Renu Ranjan Sharma, wife of DSP (Security) Devinder Sharma, was riding a Honda Activa when she rammed into a car door opened suddenly.

A resident of Sector 19, Renu was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, with severe injuries and was under treatment since then.

The car driver, Hansdeep, a resident of Phase 9, Mohali, was arrested and later released on bail.

After Renu’s death, police have added Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) in the FIR registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act, at the Sector 19 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 14, highest in 20 days

891 properties found with parts sold outside family, Chandigarh admn informs HC

Punjabi University bringing down the curtains on regional centre in Mohali

Ludhiana constable killed as bike crashes into camel cart
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP