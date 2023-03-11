Chandigarh: Duo gets three-year rigorous imprisonment for 30-lakh loan fraud

Nearly 17 years after two men secured a ₹30-lakh bank loan in 2006 against fake property documents, a local court has sentenced them to three-year rigorous imprisonment.

a local court has sentenced them to three-year rigorous imprisonment to two men nearly 17 years after they secured a ₹ 30-lakh bank loan in 2006 against fake property documents. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 and ₹4,000 on the convicts Avtar Singh and Ravinder Sharma, respectively.

As per the complaint by Bank of Maharashtra, Sector 17, to secure the loan, Avtar had submitted documents of his father’s house in Sector 15 for creating mortgage.

But later, Avtar and Ravinder defaulted on the loan. When the bank approached the UT Estate Office to get permission to seize the mortgaged property, Avtar’s father Mehnga Singh revealed that he had never mortgaged his house.

The bank then approached the police about the submission of fake property documents for loan by forging the owner’s signature.

On the bank’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) read with Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mehnga also gave the same statement to the police, based on which Avtar was arrested in 2015 and Ravinder Sharma was caught in 2016.

During trial, the prosecution examined 12 witnesses to establish the guilt of the accused, following which, the court convicted them and awarded them three-year rigorous imprisonment along with fine.

Carrying restricted drugs lands Chandigarh man in jail

A court has sentenced a man to 12-year rigorous imprisonment for possessing 1,000 capsules of restricted drugs in 2022.

The convict, Ranjit Singh, 27, a resident of Hallomajra village, was also fined ₹1.2 lakh by the court.

Police had nabbed Ranjit from near the public toilets in Colony Number 4 on January 24, 2022, after he was found carrying a bag containing 100 strips of dicylomine hydrochloride, tramadol hydrochloride and acetaminophen capsules.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was subsequently registered at the Industrial Area police station.

As the trial got underway, the prosecution examined eight witnesses, while the defence argued that the accused was picked up from his home and not from Colony Number 4. After hearing both sides, the court convicted the accused, noting that the tablets contained 456.65 gm tramadol, which was commercial in nature, as it was over 250 gm.